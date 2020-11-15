Donald Trump has finally recognized Biden’s victory!

For the first time, President Donald Trump has acknowledged that Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the 2020 election, but has refused to give up power.

President Donald Trump for the first time acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory while falsely blaming his loss on a series of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.

This Sunday, November 15, Donald Trump tweeted: “He won because the election was rigged,” before continuing to blame his defeat on discredited theories about the election.

In a follow-up tweet shortly thereafter, Trump maintained his false belief that he could win the election and refused to budge. “I grant NOTHING! We have a long way to go,” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweets followed a Saturday he spent golfing and tweeting similar false conspiracy theories, and driving alongside a crowd of his supporters who gathered in Washington to protest the election results on the basis of his lies and propaganda. .

Donald Trump has accused without proof an electoral fraud

As we have reported in Somagnews, Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed, without proof, that his chance for a second term in office was stolen from him with corrupt votes. An earlier fact check by CNN on claims by a handful of prominent Republicans, including members of the Trump family and supporters such as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell of Dead people voting in Michigan fell apart under scrutiny. A CNN analysis of the claim and the alleged endorsement of it did not find a single instance of that happening.

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said Sunday, November 15, that Trump’s tweet that Biden won is “further confirmation of reality” that the former vice president won the election, but added that the account President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed does not determine an election.

“Well, I accept it as further confirmation of the reality that Joe Biden won the election, and not through the rest of that tweet, not through fraud or whatever else the president is claiming without foundation. He won because he got more votes, okay, that’s why he won, “Klain said during an interview on NBC’s” Meet The Press. ”

“He got a lot more votes in the popular vote, and he won the same number of electoral votes that President Trump himself called a landslide victory four years ago. But look, if the president is prepared to begin to recognize that reality, that is. positive. Donald Trump’s Twitter feed doesn’t make Joe Biden president or not president. The American people did that. ”

Biden reached more than 270 electoral votes after his victory in Pennsylvania. The Democrat now has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 as a result of victories in two long-standing Republican states, Arizona and Georgia, CNN projects, well above the 270 threshold Biden needed to win the presidency.



