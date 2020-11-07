Donald Trump does not admit his defeat

Despite all the polls, Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States, and of course Donald Trump did not accept his defeat.

The winner of the 2020 United States elections has finally been revealed, and Democratic candidate Joe Biden was crowned the country’s new president with 290 votes, against Donald Trump’s 214, needing only 270 to win.

As expected, Donald Trump did not accept his defeat, and in the last minutes he has promised challenges for the constant ‘injustices’ and corruption in the vote counting, which according to him, stole his victory and his now non-existent re-election.

Donald Trump does not accept defeat in the elections

After several days of controversy over the United States elections, where protests, arrests and others were generated, the Democratic candidate Joe Biden has been declared the winner and therefore the new president.

Donald Trump was sure of his re-election after having won the elections in some of the most important states of his country, but after the final count of the votes, he only reached 214, needing 270 to win, so his goal of returning to being president was truncated.

As we informed you in La Verdad Noticias, many media spoke about possible retaliation by Donald Trump if he lost the elections, since many considered him a bad loser, and less than two hours after his defeat he has already made his first statements.

With a majority of 50.6% Joe Biden swept the polls and was proclaimed the 46th president of the United States of America, since he will have until 2024, and it is speculated that great changes will come with the new administration.

So far Donald Trump has made no further statements, but it is feared that the influence that the politician has on his supporters will generate a wave of protests and revolts after his defeat, so the authorities are already on alert.

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020



