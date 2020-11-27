Donald Trump declares Twitter a threat to national security

Following the #DiaperDon hashtag that became a trend, Donald Trump pointed out that Twitter was clearly a threat to national security.

Still US President Donald Trump was furious at the trend of a seemingly #DiaperDon hashtag, following his press conference in which he repeatedly complained about perceived injustices.

And it seems that Donald Trump did not like it and wrote on his official Twitter account: “Twitter is sending totally false ‘Trends’ that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really a trend in the world. They make it up, and only negative ‘things’.

Although the President of the United States did not say exactly what trending topic bothered him, Somagnews noted that after Thursday’s press conference, in which he appeared sitting behind a surprisingly small desk, the hashtag #DiaperDon jumped to the top of the list of Twitter trends in the United States and United Kingdom.

“For National Security purposes, Section 230 must be terminated immediately !!!” Trump added, referring to part of a 1996 law that protects websites from lawsuits for user-posted content. Any change in these protections would fundamentally change the way the Internet works.

Anti-Trump political action committee and controversial hashtag

It was MeidasTouch, an anti-Trump political action committee, took credit for the initial use of the hashtag on Friday morning. “We made #DiaperDon the number one trend in America and Trump had a meltdown, he wanted to declare Twitter trends a threat to national security.”

Holy shit! #DiaperDon is trending number one in the United States! No wonder Trump is soiling himself on Twitter! https://t.co/hFgVrCmigd — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 27, 2020

And is that seeing Donald Trump sitting on the miniature desk, one user wrote: “The staff member in charge of the optics of this tiny Resolute desk must be a tough secret. His makeup artist has clearly always been one of us #DiaperDon. ”

The one who surprised was Star Wars star Mark Hamill later tweeted: “Maybe if you behave yourself, you will stop lying to undermine a fair election and start thinking about what is good for the country instead of complaining about it. unfair that they treat you, they will invite you to sit at the table of the big boy #DiaperDon ”.



