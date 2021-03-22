Donald Trump creates his own social network

Former President of the United States Donald Trump will launch his own social network in the next three months. The information was released by the billionaire’s senior adviser, Jason Miller, to Fox News.

“I really think we will see Trump returning to social media and this will be the hottest ticket on the internet. It will completely redefine the game, and everyone will be waiting and watching to see what exactly Trump does,” says Miller. According to him, the ex-president is participating in “intense meetings” with several companies for the launch of the enterprise.

No details have yet been released on how the social network will work, but Miller says the platform is expected to attract “millions of people”.

Banned from social media

Trump was permanently banned from the Twitter-channel he used most to chat with his followers-after the events on Capitol Hill on January 6. On the day of the invasion, the Republican used his account to ask the Protestants to come home. However, he reiterated that the elections had been rigged.

It was the first time that a political figure in the country was excluded from the network. The company issued a statement explaining the reasons for the decision. “After a detailed analysis of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them – specifically about how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter – we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement to violence”

Other platforms, such as Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube followed suit and blocked the former president’s account.