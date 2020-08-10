Donald Trump could lower iPhone sales: WeChat

US President Donald Trump, who signed presidential decrees on TikTok and the WeChat ban, put Apple’s future in jeopardy, according to famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo said that this decision also targeted the Chinese firm Tencent.

WeChat ban could hit iPhone sales big

Advocating that mobile applications developed by Chinese companies throw the national security of the USA on fire, Donald Trump does not want any US company to work with these applications. The relevant decrees will come into force after 45 days.

These prohibitions will also apply to individuals. While Microsoft and Twitter’s TikTok rivalry dominated the agenda, a study by Kuo managed to change the course of the agenda.

The researcher working at TF International Securities company said that the embargo to be applied to WeChat will implement one of two scenarios. Accordingly, if WeChat is deleted from all countries where the App Store serves, iPhone sales may drop between 25 percent and 30 percent.

In addition, AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac sales may decline by 15 percent to 25 percent. The other scenario is about WeChat being deleted from the App Store prepared only for the USA.

According to Kuo, if WeChat is not subject to a global embargo and is rendered unavailable in the US alone, iPhone sales could drop by only 3 percent to 6 percent. We can witness a decrease of less than 3 percent in sales of other Apple products.

China, which accounted for 15 percent of Apple’s total revenue last June, continues to be a very important market for this company.



