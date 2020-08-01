Donald Trump announces he will ban TikTok

The US president announced on Friday night his intention to ban the application in the United States, the latest move in the technological war against the Asian giant. Washington warns that data from millions of US users could be passed to Beijing, something TikTok denies.

Donald Trump announced his intentions to ban the social network on Friday July 31 during a flight aboard the presidential plane Air Force One. “As for TikTok, we are going to ban them in the United States,” he said.

The president said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to enforce his announcement. “I have that authority,” he assured and announced that the order would be signed this Saturday, August 1.

TikTok is a social network developed by the ByteDance company based in Beijing, China, through which short and generally funny videos are shared, which is why it has had great success among the teenage public, with tens of millions of US users and hundreds of millions worldwide.

However, its Chinese origin has raised concerns in the United States Government, which points to the possible censorship of videos with criticisms of the Chinese Government, and has raised suspicion among those who see the risk that the data of millions of people may reach the hands of Beijing.

TikTok assures that it does not censor videos and maintains that it will not give the Chinese government access to the data of US users if it were to request them. In an attempt to distance itself from its Chinese property, the company hired a former American Disney executive as CEO of the company.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted that the Trump government planned to restrict access to TikTok on security grounds, and for months the U.S. Armed Forces have banned its members from installing TikTok on phones. of the government.

A new episode of the technological war between the US and China

Trump’s announcement is part of a much broader operation by the United States against Chinese companies, among which are telecommunications service providers Huawei and ZTE. The Trump Administration has ordered the end of US funding for those providers.

In an effort to retain U.S. technological leadership, the Trump Administration has stepped in to block or dissolve trade deals with Chinese tech giants and has made efforts to isolate Huawei by alleging concerns about the Chinese government’s access to user data from the company, although the company denies that such links exist.

As for TikTok, other countries are also taking action against that social network. In July, India banned the operation of dozens of Chinese apps on its territory, including the popular video social network, citing privacy concerns, amid latent tension between New Delhi and Beijing.



