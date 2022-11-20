Donald Trump Allowed to Return to Twitter After Online Voting

Donald Trump is back on Twitter after an online poll.

This happened after Elon Musk published a survey yesterday (November 19), after asking users on the social network whether they think that the former US president should be reinstated.

After the vote, which resulted in 51.8% voting in favor and 48.2% voting against, Musk confirmed that Trump would be reinstated, and added: “People have spoken out. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei (the voice of the people is the voice of God)”.

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

This happened after the former US president was removed from the podium after riots in the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Despite the result, Trump said he was not going to return to the platform, but instead said he would stick with his new social networking site Truth Social, Sky News reported.

But later on Saturday, a blue-checked account calling itself “@RealDonald Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America,” appeared online again.

Trump’s reinstatement also came after Musk had previously said he would be allowed to return to Twitter earlier this year, calling Twitter’s decision to permanently block the former US president “morally bad” and “extremely stupid.”

“I would lift the permanent ban,” Musk said at the time. He continued: “I really think that banning Donald Trump was wrong. I think it was a mistake,” Musk said. “It alienated most of the country and ultimately didn’t lead to Donald Trump not having a say.”

Meanwhile, Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails has confirmed that he is going to “leave” Twitter due to the “embarrassment” of Musk taking over the social network.

He said: “We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel that they can just come and solve everything. Even without his involvement, I just find it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to disconnect. I don’t feel good there anymore.”

Earlier this month, Julian Casablancas of The Strokes also expressed his disgust at the way Musk is handling Twitter. In an already deleted Instagram post , he wrote: “PS Dear Robert Baron, the jerk who makes ugly cars and thinks billionaires don’t pay taxes… (Elon Musk), maybe Twitter could have handled it if you hadn’t (like a typical asshole CEO in the dry residue of a hungry supervillain) fired half of your staff. What a great symbol for the pieces of shit of the 2020s.”

Stephen Fry previously announced his departure from the site using Scrabble letters, joining the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid and Amber Heard who have left Twitter.

Meanwhile, the musical theater and comedy group SpitLip recently shared a new song called “Fuck The Sun,” which is a pop-punk showdown of Musk.

Earlier this week, Musk also allegedly told the remaining Twitter employees that they should “work long hours with high intensity” or leave the company, which was soon followed by rumors about the collapse of the site.