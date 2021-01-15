Donald Trump adds 7 more Chinese to “black list” of trade

President Donald Trump’s government took another step in its offensive against Chinese companies and added nine more companies to the United States’ list of trade restrictions.

With just six more days to his presidential term, the Republican extended the list of trade restrictions to Chinese companies and added nine more names to the list of alleged Chinese military companies. Among them are the airline company Comac and Xiaomi – one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in China and the world.

U.S. offensives against Chinese companies have been going on since mid-2019 and one of the main victims of the Trump administration was Huawei, which lost several contracts and suppliers thanks to U.S. pressure. One of the company’s biggest losses was the loss of partners such as Taiwanese TSMC and Google. As a result of this, the company is prevented from using applications and services from the search giant, such as Gmail, Google Play Store and Google Maps, for example.

Since then, Xiaomi has been unscathed from all threats against Chinese companies made by the Trump administration. However, on Thursday (14), the company was one of the companies to suffer with the American pressure, along with eight other of its fellow countrymen.

So far, there is no information on what the impacts on Xiaomi will be at this first moment, but the list predicts that American companies or investors will undo their contracts and interests in the companies included in it by November 11, 2021. With that, it is It is possible to expect that, over the months, the Asian giant will start suffering the same commercial losses that its rival, Huawei, had in the last year.

It is worth remembering that, recently, another company to be included in the list of commercial restrictions was the manufacturer of drones and accessories for DJI cameras, which defended itself against the American accusations shortly after the announcement.