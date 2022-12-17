Donald Glover Will Play The Villain From “Spider-Man” Hypno-Hustler

Donald Glover will play the Spider-Man villain from the D-List Hypno-Hustler in the upcoming Sony movie.

The musician, actor and creator of Atlanta has long dreamed of playing Spider-Man himself, once putting himself forward in the films “The New Spider-Man”, a role that eventually went to Andrew Garfield.

Glover voiced Miles Morales in the 2015 Disney XD animated series Ultimate Spider-Man and played the cameo role of Uncle Morales in Spider-Man: Returning home.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Glover will play the main role and produce Sony’s upcoming film about Hypno-Hustler, the script of which was written by Miles Murphy, Eddie Murphy’s son.

There are no additional details yet.

Another upcoming project of Glover is the long—awaited film “Community”. Doubts were expressed about Glover’s involvement, since the initial announcement of the spin-off did not mention the actor who played Troy in the first five seasons of the NBC show.

However, the show’s creator Dan Harmon has since confirmed that Glover will indeed join the cast of the new project.

“For lack of a better word, the ball was groped… [Glover] turned into a clown,” Harmon told Variety. “Dude, I wouldn’t want to think about making [a movie] without Donald.”

In addition to acting, Glover joined Billie Eilish at her Los Angeles show last night (December 16), performing “Redbone,” a hit single from his musical alias Childish Gambino.

In a 2019 interview, Eilish said that Donald Glover’s “Childish Gambino” “created” her. “This is God, he cannot be put on the same list with other people.”