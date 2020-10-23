Don Francisco’s amazing $ 20 million mansion

The Chilean presenter Don Francisco, 79 years old and who became world famous for the program ‘Sábado Gigante’, decided to put up for sale the luxurious and incredible mansion that he has on the island of Indian Creek, in Florida and that in nothing compares with the humble houses in which he lived in his native country.

The property, which he acquired in 1993 after spending $ 2.63 million dollars and is marked with the number 37 of Indian Creek Island Rd., Today would have a value of $ 20 million dollars or at least that is what the philanthropist also intends to receive.

The 9,000-square-foot residence, built in 1987, has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

It also has a kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, family room, library, study, wine cellar, garage for three vehicles, among other rooms.

The kitchen is quite spacious and modern. It is equipped with a dark cupboard, bar-style seating, and two islands.

Outside it has a terrace with various garden furniture, a large swimming pool with its respective spa area, jacuzzi and a pool house with kitchen, dining room and gym.

It also has its own dock, with 118 feet of water frontage, so the new owners will be able to cruise around the area on their luxurious yacht.

The house of the former head of ‘Don Francisco Presenta’ is one of the 32 houses in Indian Creek with access to the sea and not only that, but it is also the only one in the area that is currently on the market.

Indian Creek, also known as ‘Billionaire Creek’, is an exclusive gated and high-security community that has a golf course on its 300 acres and has been the home of great celebrities, such as the Spanish singer Julio Iglesias.

