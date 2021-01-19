Domino’s starts accepting pizza orders via Amazon Alexa

After delivering drone discounts last year, Domino’s has now included more technological tools for its customers to use. It is now possible to place orders for pizza through Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

To use virtual assistants, the user simply says “Ok Google, talk to Domino’s” or “Alexa, talk to Domino’s” to start the food ordering command. Then, you must say the name, zip code, house number and complement.

Finally, the consumer will need to choose the flavor of his pizza. So far, only three options are available – all in large size – on request for this type of contact: pepperoni, pepperoni and chicken with curd.

The voice assistant confirms all information sent before confirming the purchase, to avoid any errors. The request is sent to the unit closest to your residence, which will prepare the delivery.

Payment is made to the courier. In addition, the voice of the assistant created by the company is that of the singer Jojo Todynho, who will continue with the conversation until completing the order of the pizza. The action started last week and will have a total duration of 45 days.

“Voice assistants make contact with the customer much closer. It makes our service even more automated, assertive and effective. Technology is one of the main pillars of Domino’s and we remain attentive to the transformations of society in order to offer our audience increasingly interesting experiences. ”

Flávia Molina

Domino’s CMO

So, what is your assessment of Domino’s action for ordering pizza by voice assistants? Share your opinion with us!