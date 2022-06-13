Dominion recreates the Jurassic Park logo in the most disgusting way

Attention: Spoilers for Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion found a way to recreate the Jurassic Park logo, but it was hardly the most skillfully executed Easter egg. The image of a Tyrannosaurus skeleton standing on a solid red background has long been synonymous with the Jurassic Park franchise. The original 1993 film has become such a huge pop culture icon that the logo itself is instantly recognizable.

The first two Jurassic World films were centered around a new storyline with new characters. On the other hand, the last part was a combination of both actors of the film, giving Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm and Ellie Sattler roles no less important than the roles of Owen Grady and Claire Deering. In a sense, Jurassic World Dominion served as the conclusion not only of the Jurassic World films, but also of the franchise as a whole. Given this, it is not surprising that the plan to rescue Macy Lockwood and stop the BioSyn experiments ended with a number of references to the events that played out in the original Jurassic Park movie.

One Jurassic Park Easter egg happened when Dominion recreated the iconic logo in live action. Closer to the Jurassic World Dominion finale, when it’s time for T-Rex to join the battle and fight the almighty gigantosaurus, the movie has a reference to the first movie. In the BioSyn complex, the T-Rex passed by the fountain, as a result of which its silhouette formed the logo of Jurassic Park. The attempt to recreate the logo (as part of the film’s plot) didn’t really work, largely due to the too obvious nature of the reference. While finding a place for the logo may seem like a good idea at first glance, its execution was incredibly disgusting.

Of course, this wasn’t the first time the Jurassic World movies mentioned this. It’s been easy to use it in movies so far, as it exists in the franchise canon as the logo for the first dinosaur theme park. In the first Jurassic World, Lowry Cruisers wore a T-shirt with a logo that Claire criticized for “bad taste” because so many people died during the 1993 incident.

By creating the T-Rex, Jurassic World Dominion tried to take the use of the classic emblem to a new level. While this particular shot wasn’t one of the film’s best moments, the decision to bring back the Tyrannosaurus for the final battle was a nice touch and a great way to pay homage to the films that came before it. Despite its fearsome reputation, Tyrannosaurus Rex is a beloved dinosaur and an unlikely hero of the Jurassic Park franchise. His arrival at the BioSyn complex allowed him to fulfill this role again, this time teaming up with Therizinosaurus against Giganotosaurus.