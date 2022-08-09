Dolphins and Texans Reportedly Agreed on Minor Trade

The NFL offseason is always moving, and the Dolphins and Texans continued transactions on Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for veteran tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

This step, although insignificant, allows Miami to improve its position in the 3rd day draft in 2023, while opening up an additional place in the roster for this year’s team.

Meanwhile, Houston is adding a big, experienced tight end who should have a better chance of playing time after being buried in the Dolphins depth chart.

Shaheen spent the last two seasons in Miami after transferring from the Bears. In those two years, he appeared in 28 games, starting 12, and caught 24 balls for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

The former second-round pick will be helping the Texans’ lean tight end group after Anthony Mockler went down with a knee injury.