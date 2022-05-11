Dolores Catania Didn’t “Sit at Home and Cry” After Dismissing Teresa Giudice’s Engagement

Without losing sleep! Many fans scratched their heads after it turned out that Teresa Giudice did not invite long-time friend Dolores Catania to her engagement. However, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shrugs it off.

“I talked to her and she said it was a small matter. She said it was because we weren’t dating as a couple. The engagement was based on the people they interacted with as couples, you know. “Of course, I said I would like to be invited, it would be nice, but I’m not going to deprive her of happiness by quarreling with her because of her party, to which she did not invite me.”

She added: “Here’s the thing: if I’m not invited to Theresa’s party or someone else’s damn party, I’m not going to sit at home crying about it or worrying too much.”

On Friday, May 6, in an interview with the podcast “The Slut Pig”, 49-year-old Teresa explained that another reason why Dolores was not invited was that former RHONJ star Dina Manzo was invited, and she and Dolores are not in the program. good conditions.

“She really said it, and I really don’t even think about it,” Dolores told Us. “Of course, if I hadn’t been invited to the wedding, it’s a completely different story, and I’m sure Dina will be at the wedding. Again, I’m not one of those who wouldn’t invite someone because they didn’t get along with someone. It’s their choice to come if they want to. To be honest, it suits me. Everything is fine with us, Teresa is the happiest. She’s been through so much in her life, and I don’t want to fight with her about it.”

During the RHONJ reunion, Teresa announced that her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga would not be at her wedding. Instead, she decided to include the sisters of fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“I think it definitely caused a split. Will she regret it? I can’t speak for her,” Dolores explained to Us. “They came back after many things, much worse. So, I, as a family and as people I consider family, I’ve known them all my life, we grew up together, I wish them all the best, and I wish them to always have peace in their lives, but it should be between them.”

She added: “[Melissa] was genuinely upset.”