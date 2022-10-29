Dolly Parton wants to reunite Led Zeppelin for Her New Rock Album

The singer says she wants to do a cover of “Stairway To Heaven” with the help of Jimmy Page and Robert Plant.

Dolly Parton wants to reunite Led Zeppelin to perform a cover of Stairway To Heaven on a new rock album that she promised to release.

Earlier this year, Parton made headlines when she was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022, but asked not to take into account this award.

In her explanation, Parton said that the nomination, which she eventually admitted she would accept if voted for, “inspired me to release, hopefully, a great rock and roll album at some point in the future, which is what I’ve always wanted. do it!”

Since legendary producer Steve Albini offers his services to produce the album, it seems that Parton is really going to bring the project to an end.

In a new interview with Pollstar, the legendary singer said that she wants to record a new cover of “Stairway To Heaven” for the album and reunite Jimmy Page and Robert Plant from Led Zeppelin in the process.

Parton previously performed a cover of the iconic track from her 2002 bluegrass album “Halos & Horns”.

When asked if she was working on a rock and roll album, she replied: “Well, I’m working. When I was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I thought, “Well, there’s no better time to do this.” I’ve always wanted to do this. My husband is a big fan of hard rock and roll, and for years I’ve been thinking: “The other day I would like to record an album mostly just for him, just to do it.”

“When I was nominated, I thought: “Why not just do it while the iron is hot? Maybe some of the great rock and roll legends will sing with me.”

She added: “I collect all this and notify several people. When I level up after finishing the movie [Run, Rose, Run], hopefully I’ll have a really good album. I’m looking forward to it.”

About her attempts to put Led Zeppelin back together, Parton added that her husband “didn’t like it” when she talked about plans to do a cover of “Stairway To Heaven”, saying, “But I’m really going to redo it for money. I did it in bluegrass style when I was doing it; but when I’m doing a rock album, I’m going to re-record it — and make it more like a regular record.

“I’m trying to see if Robert Plant can sing on it. Maybe Jimmy Page could take over the pickup role. I’m looking forward to inviting some of the great classics, girls and boys, to sing some songs. I’m not far enough away to discuss who and what, but I’m going to make an album.”

Elsewhere last month, Parton and Kelly Clarkson released a reimagined version of Parton’s cult hit “9 to 5.” The updated duet of the song, which was used in the soundtrack to the 1980 film of the same name, was first shown in March at the premiere of the documentary “Still Working from 9 to 5”. Parton starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.