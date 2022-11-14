Dolly Parton received $100 million from Jeff Bezos as Amazon boss promises to give away most of his fortune

“When people are in a position to help, they should help,” the country music icon said.

Dolly Parton has been awarded $100 million (£84.8 million) by Jeff Bezos to charity after the Amazon founder announced plans to give away most of his fortune.

The country music icon will be able to donate money to charities of his choice after it was announced today that Bezos has pledged to give away most of his $124 billion (£105 billion) fortune.

Asked in a new interview with CNN if he intended to donate most of his fortune during his lifetime, Bezos replied: “Yes, I do.”

Bezos’ partner Lauren Sanchez described Parton as “a woman who gives with all her heart and leads with love and compassion in all aspects of her work.”

She added, “We can’t wait to see all the good things you’re going to do with this $100 million award.”

The Bezos Award for Courage and Civilization is aimed at recognizing leaders who “follow decisions boldly and politely.”

“Wow! Did you say $100 million? Parton said at the ceremony live.

“When people are able to help, they should help,” she added. “And I know I’ve always said: “I try to put money where my heart is.” And I think you’re doing the same thing,” she told Bezos.

“I will do my best to do good things with this money. Thank you, Jeff.”

Previous winners of the award have included American commentator and activist Van Jones and Spanish chef and humanitarian Jose Andres.

In 2020, Parton donated $1 million (£844 million) to successful research on the Covid-19 vaccine.

Elsewhere, the singer performed “Jolene” with Rob Halford of Judas Priest at a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony last night.

“I’m a rock star now!” Parton said during her acceptance speech (via Rolling Stone), adding, “This is a special night for me. I’m sure many of you knew that when they said they were going to induct me into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I didn’t feel like I’d done enough to deserve it. And I didn’t realize then that it was about something more. But it’s a great honor and pride for me to be here tonight.”