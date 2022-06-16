Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million to Pediatric Infectious Disease Research, But Doesn’t Want You To Make a Big Deal Out Of It

Dolly Parton’s donation to the Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center is not the first time Parton has made a donation to the Queen of the Country’s Thoughts on Charity

Dolly Parton is an assistant. An assistant with a lot of money. To the long list of charitable donations of the Queen of the country is added a donation of $ 1 million for research on children’s infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Here’s what she has to say about the donation, her previous history of medical research donations, and Parton’s thoughts on the donation.

Dolly Parton’s donation to research on childhood infectious diseases

“I love all children. No child should ever have to suffer, and I want to do my part to try to keep as many of them healthy and safe as possible,” Parton said in a message about her donation.

$1 million will go to the VUMC Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and research dedicated to understanding how viruses and bacteria cause diseases, their resistance to antibiotics, as well as ways to prevent and treat infections.

“We are honored by Dolly’s contribution to our research mission,” said Mark Denison, MD, professor of pediatrics and director of the Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases. “For more than 40 years, our division has been a national and international leader in research on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of life-threatening infections, and this gift will accelerate our work and support new ideas.”

Dolly Parton’s Past Donations to Vanderbilt University Medical Center

This isn’t the first time Parton has made a major donation to VUMC. In 2020, she donated $1 million to the medical center to fund research that eventually led to the creation of the Moderna vaccine.

The singer also made a donation to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in the Vanderbilt Children’s Cancer Treatment Program. This donation was made in honor of her niece Hannah Dennison, who was successfully treated there for leukemia, and her friend, Professor of Surgery Dr. Naji Abumrad.

“Dolly’s previous support for infectious disease research, as well as our pediatric oncology program, has already saved countless lives,” Jeff Balser, MD, president and CEO of VUMC and dean of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, said of Parton’s recent donation. . “This new gift will strengthen our defense against future threats to the security of this region and society as a whole. It speaks volumes about her passion for people, and we are very grateful.”

Singer Jolene’s thoughts on returning

Parton is no stranger to investing money in things that, in her opinion, are worth fighting for. Last year, the Dollywood Foundation raised $700,000 for flood victims after a downpour hit parts of Tennessee. She also helped save the eagles from extinction. And who could forget the Imagination library, which gave children about 170 million books to spread literacy.

“I’m kind of addicted to the feeling of giving back,” Parton told People in 2021. “Knowing that I’m doing something good for someone else.”

At the same time, however, Parton says she doesn’t want people to put her on a pedestal for what she gave.

“It’s like I’m not like that,” she said. “I’m glad I’m worth enough not to be the worst person in the world.”

“But I don’t want to be worshipped, because there is a place in my Bible that talks about idolatry,” she added. “And I see this happening all the time with movie stars and these celebrities. People literally worship them more than God. And I just… I cringe at it sometimes.”

So don’t give her a parade. But if Parton’s generosity inspires others to give, so much the better.

“If I can set an example, that’s great,” she said.