Dollar Reserves Exceed Bitcoin’s (BTC) Dominance Rate

Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 61%, the lowest in a year and could drop further. Ethereum, on the other hand, has appreciated against Bitcoin and is significantly appreciating against the dollar.

However, the dollar in its territory holds 61.99% of all currency reserves worldwide and is currently approaching $ 6.8 trillion. In other words, the dominance of Bitcoin is 3.17% at $ 216 billion and that of all cryptocurrencies is around 5% with $ 356 billion.

According to these data from the IMF, the euro is at the level of 20% and this becomes a real alternative especially in the European region.

What is the situation in the countries?

China has now closed its dollar reserves closer to $ 3.2 trillion, and US bonds rose slightly to $ 1.1 trillion.

China is the largest owner of dollar reserves and recently added another $ 55 billion.

Japan’s economy is the second largest country with $ 5 trillion, more than Germany’s $ 4 trillion GDP.

Switzerland is in third place with this small country that needs dollars to sell, because people manage their currency by the only equity-traded central bank in the world.

As a result, everyone wants dollars, and while the USD is apparently the Bitcoin of traditional finance, ETH can be seen as the Euro; This means that ETH should reach 20% of the crypto market share.

Yuan is more like Dogecoin, a joke currency that they manipulate as they wish, with capital controls and such protective measures.



