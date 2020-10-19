Dollar Dependence May Be Reduced With Digital Ruble

The Central Bank of Russia added a new one to its recent digital ruble statements, saying that CBDC could reduce its dependence on dollars and other currencies. The bank said it thinks that foreign economic sanctions can also be prevented with CBDC.

For the Russian Central Bank, the digital ruble could act as a shield against dollar-based economic sanctions, Coindesk reported. The Moscow-based newspaper Izvestia commented that for the digital ruble, Russia could reduce its dependence on the US dollar and then other currencies. Thus, it is also stated that the risk of sanctions imposed on Russia by the USA and the European Union may decrease.

Last week, new sanctions came from the European Union to Russia. The EU had announced that it would impose sanctions on many senior officials, including Vladimir Putin, over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny. However, it is stated that the USA can also impose sanctions on Russia. It has been suggested that Russia may impose various prohibitions on digital currency operations, as the United States has accused of interfering with the presidential elections.

Digital Ruble Studies Continue

Elvira Nabiullina, President of the Central Bank of Russia, made statements supporting that decentralized cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin should not be used legally in the country. However, the bank announced that it will begin digital ruble research on October 13. In the announcement, it was stated that the digital ruble will facilitate payments, the pressure on the current payment system will decrease, and international money transfers will be more reliable and faster.

The digital ruble, which is expected to be backed by real ruble and function like cash, was announced by the central bank, and 5 Russian banks announced their volunteering for the digital ruble test. The bank also said that it is open to feedback on the digital central bank currency until December 31, 2020.



