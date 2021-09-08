Dolce&Gabbana Introduced Its First NFT Collection!

High-quality clothing brand Dolce&Gabbana stepped into the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) world with the launch of its first collection “Collezione Genesi”.

Dolce&Gabbana was the last popular brand to step into the NFT field. Collezione Genesi is a one-of-a-kind 9-piece collection personally designed by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The piece was designed exclusively for UNXD, an NFT marketplace powered by the Polygon Network.

“We believe this collection represents the future of NFTs. A way for the metaverse and the universe to coexist and be both integrated and additive. We spent a lot of time thinking about how we can create a great experience for our collectors and community.”

NFTs are becoming a way for global brands to connect with their fans and audiences around the world. Emerging private markets showed a trend that increased trading volumes on these exchanges. The partnership between UNXD and Dolce & Gabbana aims to contribute to the adoption of NFTs. The Collezione Genesi auction is scheduled to open September 28-30. In the statement made by D&G, it was stated:

“The Collezione Genesi auction will start on September 20 at UNXD and will have different closing dates for each product category from September 28-30. The whitelist is now open on UNXD.com, full account registration and Metamask wallet link opening next week.”

According to the statement in UNXD, the collection of famous designers was inspired by Venice and imagined an island where physics and metaphysics meet. As a reflection of this dream, the world’s first luxury NFT collection, both physical and digital, emerged. In a statement made on Twitter, it was stated that each piece in the collection was the result of thousands of hours of labor and will one day be put in the museum. The collection will be sold with Ethereum.