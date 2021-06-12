Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! is Announced For PC and Consoles

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus was announced today (11) for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and will arrive in our homes on June 30th! The announcement was made during the IGN Summer of Gaming and shared by Dan Salvato, the game’s creator:

I'm delighted to announce Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, a labor of love from @TeamSalvato and @SerenityForge. #DDLCPlus includes new features and content and releases June 30th on PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. https://t.co/iRWD66q98E Info in thread! pic.twitter.com/4I2hnDA2j7 — Dan Salvato (@dansalvato) June 11, 2021

Originally released only for computers in 2017, the game is very surprising in its narrative, and we even strongly recommend that visual novels fans start playing without taking any spoilers, as its twists are amazing!

The new Doki Doki Literature Club Plus version will feature six new side stories focused on “friendship and literature” outside the main timeline, each showing how the different pairs of girls became friends.

In addition, a new music player has been added that will feature 26 songs, including the 13 original tracks and a few more surprises, and an art gallery with 100 unlockable photos, including wallpapers, sketches and concept art.

The entire game has been reworked in beautiful HD visuals with artwork in 1080p, and the title will only cost you $14.99 in the Digital version, or $29.99 in the painstaking physical edition (available only on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5) packed with treats, as you can see in the trailer above.

