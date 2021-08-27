DokeV: Developer Guarantees The Game Will Not Be An MMORPG

DokeV: Gamescom 2021 brought many cool announcements for gamers, but few were more surprising than the return of DokeV. Announced without much fanfare, it returned to attract attention not only for its exploration-focused Pokémon-like gameplay, but also for its outstanding graphics.

But a lot of people ended up getting confused, as originally the developer had promised that it would be an MMORPG. In a Twitter post, a studio spokesperson admitted that “DokeV was initially introduced as an MMO, but we’ve decided to take the game another way, so it’s now an open world full of adventure focused on collecting creatures.”

“Regardless of the genre, our aim has always been to create a vibrant and fun adventure,” concluded the Twitter post. It remains to be seen whether DokeV will achieve the same success as Black Desert when it is released for PC and consoles sometime in 2022.

And you, what did you think of what was shown from DokeV so far? Looking forward to the game? Let us know in the comments below!