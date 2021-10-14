DokeV Comes Online With New Gameplay Video

DokeV has certainly been drawing the attention of many players, and for those waiting for the release of the title developed by Pearl Abyss, a new video has appeared on the net that gives an extra idea of how the gameplay will be in this adventure.

The recording in question is courtesy of the Subusu News website and shows some of the technology used to capture real-world objects and transport them within the title. These ended up becoming accessories, clothes and even people, besides having some constructions and textures coming directly from reality.

Check out the video below, which also features unprecedented gameplay moments captured directly from a screen:

Did you like it? DokeV will be released for PC sometime in 2022.