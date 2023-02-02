Dodge Cat reacted to people’s comparisons to Britney Spears after Dodge recently shaved her head.

Speaking to Variety in a new interview, Dodge says the comparisons to Spears were hurtful in light of what Spears was going through at the time.

In 2007, Spears shaved her head during a highly publicized moment that was captured by photographers following the musician. In 2008, she was hospitalized in accordance with a temporary psychiatric examination order and placed under controversial custody, according to which her father took control of all her personal affairs and finances.

In 2021, the guardianship was finally terminated in court after 14 years amid allegations that it was “offensive” and caused Spears “trauma.” Spears later said she wanted her father Jamie to be charged with custody abuse. He rejected the claims.

Speaking about comparisons with Spears in 2007, Dodge Cat said: “It’s incredibly disrespectful for people to downplay what Britney went through and make fun of something that was very serious and important in her life.

“Every time I see a comment like that, I can’t figure out what’s going on, other than it’s just awful.”

Then Dodge spoke in more detail about her decision to shave her hair. “I needed to change something,” she told Variety.

“I didn’t train and didn’t take care of myself the way I wanted to. I thought, “I need to do something,” so I just cut it all off. And I could see the shape of my head. I could see my whole face… It’s the best choice I’ve ever made, and I’ve never felt more beautiful.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dodge revealed that she would release another album by the end of 2023.

“I want to explore punk,” she continued. “But not pop punk. I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now. And if more is needed, then let it be more, but I don’t think I’m the one who will do it.”

“I want to explore more raw, unfiltered hardcore punk,” she continued, also noting that she wants to focus more on R&B and rap rather than pop and dance music. “It’s just something I do for my own personal pleasure — getting drummers and guitarists together. And I don’t even know if it will work out there.”

Doja Cat’s latest album “Planet Her” was released in 2021 and brought the singer and rapper her first Grammy Award for their collaboration SZA “Kiss Me More”.

Last year she participated in Tyga’s song “Freaky Deaky” and appeared in Post Malone’s song “Twelve Carat Toothache” “I Like You (A Happier Song)”. She also wrote the song Vegas for the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis.

Recently, Dodge appeared at Paris Fashion Week as part of the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show with 30,000 ruby-red Swarovski crystals applied to her body.