Dogs and Humans’ Sleeping Habits Appear to Resemble

We have some things in common with dogs, our most loyal friends. One of them is sleep. Dogs also have trouble sleeping from time to time, just like us, their sleeping habits change and snore as they get older.

It is not surprising that a creature that shares so much in common with us about sleep is very important to sleep researchers doing research on human sleep. Dogs that tend to sleep at night, just like us, sleep between 8 and 14 hours a day, while humans sleep 8 hours, and cats 12 to 15 hours.

Working with family dogs and polysomnography, researchers can learn how cognitive processes such as memory intensification and emotional processing are affected by sleep. Of course, this also teaches more about dogs’ sleep experience.

“Dogs cannot tell us what they experience during their sleep. So we cannot tell whether they are dreaming. But we claim that they dream if they seem to be running or moaning while they sleep,” said Vivien Reicher of Eötvös Lorand University.

The symptoms of dogs dreaming during REM sleep are very similar to those of humans. Rapid eye movements, irregular breathing and heartbeat, arm and body movements and contractions are seen on both sides.

In addition, dogs may have difficulty sleeping in unfamiliar places, just like some people. Dogs can reach REM sleep much more quickly at home. Of course, this is not the case with dogs that often sleep away from home. They can get NREM and REM sleep much quicker than dogs that rarely leave home.

“Dog sleep research may open new doors in investigating the links between the environmental factors and brain mechanisms underlying cognitive impairment. This could help us understand complex canine and even human phenotypes,” Reicher said.



