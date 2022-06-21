“Dogma of the Dragon 2” — sequel or prequel?

During the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Dragon’s Dogma, game director Hideaki Itsuno officially announced that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is currently in development, and fans wondered if the upcoming game would be a sequel or a prequel. Although the announcement only mentioned the logo, Capcom seems to have confirmed on social media that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will indeed be a sequel, and also confirmed that it is being created on the RE Engine.

When Hideaki Itsuno first introduced Dragon’s Dogma, Capcom never released an open-world game, which led to skepticism about the project. The development of an open-world fantasy role-playing game began in 2008, and in 2012 it was released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Five years later, Capcom released Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, an updated version of the game for the original platforms. Since then, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen has been ported to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, and in 2020, the original anime adaptation of Dragon’s Dogma Netflix, set in the fantasy world of Itsuno Gransys, was released on the streaming service.

On the same day that the broadcast of 10 Years of Dragon’s Dogma ended with the announcement of Dragon’s Dogma 2, a tweet appeared from the official Dragon’s Dogma Twitter account confirming that the upcoming game is indeed a sequel, not a prequel. In a tweet referring to a Capcom press release containing the news revealed in the broadcast, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is described as an “upcoming sequel”, which should put an end to rumors that the series may follow Red Dead Redemption from Rockstar Games in the title. prequel as a sequel. The tweet also confirms that the upcoming Dragon’s Dogma 2 will use the RE Engine.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the sequel to Dragon’s Dogma 2012.

In the tweet and press release dedicated to the announcement of Dragon’s Dogma 2, there is a slogan “start the cycle anew”, suggesting that the sequel will be a completely new chapter, and not a remake or prequel. Since the expanded version of Dragon’s Dogma was developed for the already outdated PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the upcoming sequel promises to provide an updated graphical look at the dark fantasy world of Gransys. The newest console for which Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen has been optimized is the Nintendo Switch, and critics and viewers praise the quality of the transfer to the Nintendo console. Since other games created on Capcom’s RE Engine, such as Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, have been ported to the latest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles, fans are hoping that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be the same.

Dragon’s Dogma fans are looking forward to further updates regarding Dragon’s Dogma 2, especially a first look at the graphics and gameplay of the game, as well as any hints indicating its release date. It might be worth playing the first Dragon’s Dogma before Dragon’s Dogma 2 due to the extremely long ten-year gap between titles, and while very little has been revealed other than the sequel title, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Capcom title isn’t released for a while. The 2012 Dragon Dogma was released only four years after its initial announcement, but hopefully fans won’t be waiting for the long-awaited sequel to Dragon Dogma until 2026.