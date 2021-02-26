Dogecoin replaces game tokens! Here are the details

Developed as a joke in 2013, Dogecoin has been valued at an incredible scale with the support it received from Elon Musk for the last month. With the effect of social media, this crypto money, which is rapidly spreading around the world and seen as an investment tool, comes up with different usage examples. The DOGE currency replaces tokens in a game room.

Dogecoin started to be used in the arcade

The video shared by the user named “ArkadiaRetrocade” on Reddit shows the use of Dogecoin instead of quarters or tokens in the arcade. The text “Dogecoin passes here” on the entrance door of the hall shows this. To be able to play in this 80’s themed business with retro gaming machines, you must own Dogecoin. Located in the US state of North Carolina, this business could be the pioneer of a new trend.

The owner added that under the video he shared, the first customer was surprised to see this payment method. How the business gets the payments is curious because not everyone has a cryptocurrency wallet and it would be difficult for a business that only accepts DOGE to gain customers. Still, we see people wanting to visit the business in the comments on this post that might go viral.

Do you find the decision made by this business reasonable? Should the number of businesses receiving payments with cryptocurrency increase?