Dogecoin Millionaire Identifies 2 Altcoins: I’m Super Bull On This!

Known as the “Dogecoin millionaire” by the crypto community, 34-year-old Glauber Contessoto recently spoke with money guru Graham Stephan about investing in crypto.

How did Glauber Contessoto become known as a Dogecoin millionaire?

After learning about the meme cryptocurrency on Reddit on February 5, 2021, Contessoto said that he invested over $180,000 in Dogecoin while DOGE was trading around 4.5 cents. Contessoto said there were three main reasons why he decided to invest in Dogecoin. Firstly, he liked the Dogecoin community on Reddit, secondly, he liked the “Shiba Inu” meme, and lastly, he was impressed by Elon Musk’s advocacy for Dogecoin.

Glauber Contessoto told CNBC that “since he has no disposable income to buy Dogecoin,” he not only used all of his savings, but also sold all of his stocks, including Tesla and Uber shares, and invested in margin by borrowing. On April 16, 2021, he shared a post on the “/r/dogecoin” subreddit with the headline “Hey guys I am a new Dogecoin millionaire”.

DOGE millionaire announces purchase of 500 million FLOKI

In an interview published on December 12, 2021, Contessoto said that he spent $125,000 to purchase 500 million Floki Inu (FLOKI) tokens. He also noted that DOGE remains the largest crypto holding. He stated that he will continue to buy FLOKI in order to achieve his goal of owning a billion-dollar FLOKI token, and he will also add to FLOKI and DOGE from the bottom.

Contessoto shared his latest thoughts on cryptocurrencies on an episode of Graham Stephan’s “The Iced Coffee Hour” podcast on Monday, February 14. He left his job at the Los Angeles-based music company last year to focus on growing his brand and focusing on his new full-time career as a crypto influencer. He also plans to move to Las Vegas. Regarding the future of Dogecoin, he remains “super bullish” believing it will be good “in the long run”. He still has all of the DOGE tokens he first purchased on Robinhood in April 2021.