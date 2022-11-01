Dogecoin Is Rising Again, Thanks To Elon Musk

Finally, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who bought Twitter, was instrumental in the sharp rise of Dogecoin with a post he made on the social media network.

Elon Musk, who has a voice in the market with his statements on cryptocurrencies in recent years, continues to influence digital assets. In particular, Elon Musk, who announced that he officially bought Twitter last week, flew the price of Dogecoin with a share he made today.

Elon Musk shared the dog with the symbol of Dogecoin, Twitter T-shirt and the pumpkin, the symbol of Halloween, with Twitter’s logo engraved.

DOGECOIN TAKES CLIMBING

After the sharing of Elon Musk, Dogecoin started to rise. Dogecoin, which made a premium of more than 18 percent, rose to the level of $ 0.15000. Announcing that he bought Twitter last week, Musk was instrumental in the rise of dog-themed coins.

Dogecoin has gained over 100 percent since last Friday.

There was some news the other day that Musk would make the ‘blue tick’ paid on Twitter. Musk, on the other hand, did not deny this development. Expectations that Dogecoin will be used as a payment tool on Twitter also stand out as a development that raises the price.

Dogecoin has gained over 100 percent since last Friday

There was some news the other day that Musk would make the ‘blue tick’ paid on Twitter. Musk, on the other hand, did not deny this development. Expectations that Dogecoin will be used as a payment tool on Twitter also stand out as a development that raises the price.