Dogecoin Investors Attention: Elon Musk Delivers the Good News!

There is news that will please Dogecoin investors. Another Elon Musk company may start accepting Dogecoin. Billionaire Elon Musk has hinted that satellite internet provider Starlink may start accepting the biggest meme coin, Dogecoin.

Another Elon Musk company may start accepting Dogecoin!

In his new post, Elon Musk hinted that satellite internet provider Starlink may start accepting the biggest meme coin, Dogecoin. Famous entrepreneur Elon Musk responded to such a request from the community with a winking face emoji. Starlink aims to offer high-speed broadband internet to customers in the most remote corners of the planet. The company currently has around 2,000 functional satellites after dozens of launches.

The service costs $99 per month in addition to paying $499 for the hardware kit. Elon Musk’s SpaceX can also enable Dogecoin payments. The space exploration company has already accepted DOGE for a lunar mission called DOGE-1, which is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2022. E-car maker Tesla has significantly increased the price of the cryptocurrency by allowing some of its goods to be purchased with Dogecoin. Elon Musk first announced the plan in December.

Dogecoin returns to top 10 cryptocurrencies

Last March, Tesla enabled Bitcoin payments, but later stopped them due to environmental concerns. Musk also nudged McDonald’s to accept Dogecoin in late January, but that request didn’t work out, apparently as the fast-food giant laughingly rejected the attempt. Meanwhile, Dogecoin has returned to the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The meme coin, along with its rival Shiba Inu, is among the cryptocurrencies that have been a bit green in the past 24 hours.