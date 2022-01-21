Dogecoin Inventor: The Most Bullish Signal In History For DOGE!

Dogecoin inventor Billy Markus polemicized with CNBC’s Mad Money host Jim Cramer. Cramer said that regulators will end meme coins. Markus interpreted Cramer’s statements as “the biggest bullish signal for Dogecoin.” As Kriptokoin.com, we are transferring the details…

Jim Cramer says Dogecoin (DOGE) is unregistered

Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin, known on Twitter as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, shared on his Twitter page what he sees as the “biggest bullish signal for Dogecoin.” This was a warning to CNBC’s Mad Money host and popular US TV personality Jim Cramer. Cramer claimed in his tweets last night that DOGE is an unregistered security. He warned his followers to be wary of DOGE, because according to him, the meme coin market will eventually be regulated and all meme coins are issued so that crypto exchanges win.

In response, Markus advised Cramer to research cryptocurrencies better because Dogecoin uses the PoW consensus protocol, similar to Bitcoin. As it is known, a few years ago the US regulatory agency SEC declared that Bitcoin and Ethereum are not securities. Another cryptocurrency is currently claimed to be an unregistered security: Ripple-linked XRP. The SEC has sued Ripple Labs and its two bosses, co-founder Chris Larsen and CEO Brad Garlinghouse. These two entrepreneurs are accused of making more than $1.3 billion by selling XRP to institutional investors, especially since 2013.