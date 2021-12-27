Dogecoin Inventor: I’m Hiding This Meme Coin!

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus explained how much DOGE he has and re-emphasized his right to comment as a community member.

Dogecoin founder just tweeted: I’m a community member too!

Markus tweeted on Sunday, underscoring that he is still a community member even though he “doesn’t speak for Dogecoin.” The co-creator of the meme coin DOGE said he has around 220,000 DOGEs. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at around $0.19. This brings Markus’ assets to around $41,800. In a series of tweets that same day, Markus said he would never go back to coding DOGE. “Working on a crypto project is terrible because I actually discovered that the more you do for people, the worse they behave,” the developer said.

In a tweet, Markus said he believed “anyone in his situation would be anti-human.” Dogecoin was co-created by Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013. Palmer said he won’t be returning to cryptocurrency this year. Earlier, Palmer described cryptocurrency as “an inherently right-wing, hyper-capitalist technology built to increase the wealth of its adherents through a combination of tax avoidance, reduced regulatory oversight, and artificially enforced scarcity.”

This year, Markus said he sold all of his cryptocurrency holdings for an amount equivalent to the cost of a used Honda Civic in 2015. At that time, Markus liquidated his entire cryptocurrency portfolio for around $10,000. Although Markus is no longer working on DOGE, he began to focus on NFTs in 2021. He released his “Crappy Doodle NFTs” this summer. He also sold other pieces, such as “Capped Doge,” which sold for $70,000.