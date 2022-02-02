Dogecoin (DOGE) Explained by Charlie Lee, Creator of Litecoin!

Charlie Lee, the creator of the popular cryptocurrency Litecoin (LTC), made some statements about the leading joke currency. Lee praised Elon Musk while saying positive things about Dogecoin in his statements.

Charlie Lee: “Awesome and Pretty Fun”

Charlie Lee, the creator of Litecoin, the 22nd largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, made a positive statement about the popular joke currency Dogecoin (DOGE) in a recent statement.

While Charlie Lee described Dogecoin as “great and quite fun”, he did not miss Elon Musk, who contributed greatly to Dogecoin’s arrival to this point. So much so that Lee praised billionaire businessman Elon Musk for making cryptocurrencies “a hot topic.”

Dogecoin (DOGE) was developed as a joke currency in December 2013 and was released as a fork of Litecoin. This popular prank currency quickly gained significant popularity from the day it was first released, but its mainstream breakthrough came precisely in early 2021.

Lee, who sold most of the Litecoins in his portfolio on the verge of a major collapse in early 2018, said that he is currently dedicating a large part of his portfolio to the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

Charlie Lee refuses to invest in his own project Litecoin (LTC) because he wants to focus on the technical aspects of the project without worrying about how it will affect the Litecoin price.

Litecoin (LTC) Current Status

Litecoin, one of the oldest cryptocurrencies, suffered severe injuries as a result of the volatile movements in the market. So much so that the popular altcoin managed to rise to almost $ 400 levels by capturing great price increases in 2021.

However, the declines caused great losses in the popular altcoin as well. So much so that Litecoin, which was traded at 150 dollars last month, is moving around 110 dollars as of today.

As of the writing of the content, LTC continues to trade at $113, up 2.59% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.