Dogecoin Doesn’t Stop: Emmy Award-Winning Famous Name Chooses DOGE!

Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme coin and the ancestor of meme coins, has paved the way for a number of promising projects over the past year. Although it started out as a joke, the meme coin seems to stand out alongside its counterparts. Having garnered the support of many famous people, DOGE seems to have caught the attention of producer TJ Allard, who most recently won two Emmy awards.

Dogecoin attracted the attention of the famous producer

Many people have embraced Dogecoin, from Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk to American rapper Snoop Dogg. TJ Allard was last seen trying to jump onto the DOGE wagon. TJ Allard, who stands out with his projects OpenHouse NYC, The Secret o Skinwalker Ranch and 1st Look, responded to DOGE’s co-founder’s tweet that said “Dogecoin“. Allard, “Did someone say Dogecoin?” used the expressions.

Meanwhile, DOGE co-founder Billy Markus has urged the community in a series of tweets to shift their focus from price and enthusiasm towards crypto projects. Instead, he asked them to formulate something sustainable. Markus tried to explain this request with the help of the following tweet/meme:

DOGE price stagnates

While few in the community agreed with Markus, some pointed out that Dogecoin did not reach $1. DOGE has been on the market since 2013. Initially, the coin failed to gain momentum as it was born from just a meme. However, Dogecoin managed to attract the attention of many. Gen Z has taken a huge interest in the meme coin and even trended it on TikTok. Musk demonstrated support for the coin by adding DOGE as a payment option at Tesla.

While all this has drawn people into the crypto world, the price of the coin has dropped considerably from the all-time high it saw on May 8, 2021. The meme coin is trading at $0.14, some 80.8% below the record high of $0.73. The meme coin, which is in the eleventh place with a market capitalization of $ 18.6 billion, has lost 17 percent over the past month due to the recent meltdown of the general market.