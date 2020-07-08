Dogecoin Continues To Increase After TikTok Flow

Dogecoin managed to become one of the best performing coins of the day in the cryptocurrency markets. Dogecoin has increased by 50 percent today after the madness that has started on the social media platform TikTok for a few days when a phenomenon says ‘invest $ 25’. The price went up to $ 0.0043. After a price of up to $ 0.0056 for a while, there seems to be a serious fear of missing out (FOMO) right now.

Dogecoin Flying

An account on TikTok shared a Dogecoin video six days ago. James Galante, one of TikTok’s global phenomena, advised his followers to invest in Dogecoin in a video he shot. In the video he shot at that time, Galante said that a $ 25 investment to Dogecoin could increase to $ 10,000 in the future.

With the video that went viral after that day, many people invested in Dogecoin and there was a huge increase in price. With the involvement of investors in the cryptocurrency sector, the size of the increase in the price of Dogecoin has increased significantly.

The price, which was $ 0.0023 when the video was shared, has now risen to $ 0.0043, and has gone above twice as much. Although it seems impossible to reach the $ 1 level that Galante expresses, it should not be forgotten that this is the crypto money sector.



