Dogecoin cannot be stopped: here is its new value

Dogecoin, which has become popular with the shares of Elon Musk, continues to add value to its value. Dogecoin, one of the popular sub-coins, started the new day with more than 90 percent increase with the momentum it caught. Dogecoin, which has fluctuating values ​​for the last 2 days, is trading at $ 0.25 at noon, with the rise it caught on Friday morning.

Dogecoin re-attracted investors

Dogecoin, which appeared in 2013 for humorous purposes, has seen a good increase thanks to Elon Musk’s social media posts. With less than a cent in value in early January, the cryptocurrency had a good start to the second quarter of the year.

Classified as MemeCoin, which started as a joke, Dogecoin currently has a market value of over $ 31 billion. Elon Musk, who had a great impact on the crypto money market, shared a post about Dogecoin in February. Elon Musk, who shared the post with the description of “Training video about Dogecoin”, stated on Clubhouse that “I will not make any sharing about crypto money, I am destabilizing the markets.”

Dogecoin, which has become stronger after these statements, continues to gain strength among other cryptocurrencies. Virtual money, which continues to rise rapidly for now, has become the focus of attention of investors again.

