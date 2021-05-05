Dogecoin Beats XRP And Breaks A Record

Dogecoin (DOGE) price broke a record, rising by over 50 percent in 24 hours. Dogecoin surpassed XRP with its market cap.

Dogecoin (DOGE) hit an all-time high of $ 0.686 on May 5th, according to CoinGecko. The price hit a record close to $ 0.60 on May 4th and rose to fifth place with its market value.

As of May 5, Dogecoin market cap exceeded $ 87.3 billion and rose to fourth place, surpassing XRP with a market value of $ 65.6 billion.

DOGE could be purchased for $ 0.0047 on January 1, 2021. Dogecoin, currently $ 0.672, has gained 14,495 percent since the start of the year, according to CoinGecko.

Demand for Dogecoin continues

On May 4, while the DOGE price continued to rise, the crypto currency exchange Gemini announced that it would list Dogecoin. However, Bitfinex exchange has started margin trading for DOGE.

Dogecoin, which was a trend on Twitter yesterday, continues to be a trend today with the hashtag #Dogecoins. Reddit users also continue to unite for the DOGE price to rise on the r / Dogecoin subreddit.