Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Key Points in SHIB and DOGE!

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), the two most popular joke coins in the market and the biggest in terms of market capitalization, have been exhibiting relatively stable price movements in the last 24 hours. Let’s take a look at the latest situations and key levels in SHIB and DOGE.

Shiba Inu Price

SHIB, which is the 15th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $13.6 billion, is trading at $0.000024 at the time of writing. According to analysts, $0.00024 is currently trading as support and $0.000025 is expressed as resistance.

In addition to these, it seems that bullish signals are currently being received in SHIB with the overall market outlook. Analysts state that support and resistance points are gradually moving away from each other. This makes comments that SHIB may consolidate for a while and then break the consolidation situation upwards.

However, if the market turns to the downside, Shiba may also lose the $0.000024 support, and the loss of this support could result in a test of $0.000022.

Dogecoin Charts

Dogecoin, the largest meme token in terms of market value, is trading at $0.13 as of the time of writing. DOGE is currently the 12th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $17.9 billion

According to analysts, the most important level for DOGE at the moment is $0.14. If this level is broken in volume, it is stated that DOGE can make a quick move towards $0.17. However, if $0.14 is not broken, it is thought that $0.12 can be tested this time.

However, at this point, the upward moves of the general cryptocurrency market need to continue in order for both joke coins to catch the expected increases. Therefore, meme token investors should be cautious for now.