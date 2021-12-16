Dogecoin and Altcoin News from the American Gaming Giant!

Gaming giant Nexon America has started accepting a number of cryptocurrencies for in-game purchases. Among these cryptocurrencies is Dogecoin (DOGE).

Nexon America will accept Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies

Nexon America has partnered with crypto payment processor BitPay. As part of this partnership, it will accept Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies. BitPay CEO Stephen Pair expects the connection to improve the gaming experience:

BitPay also integrated Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu earlier this month, but the meme coin was not mentioned in the press release. In April, Nexon bought $100 million worth of Bitcoin at an average price of $58,000 per coin to protect the purchasing power of its cash holdings, the largest crypto investment for a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company.

Nexon bought Bitcoin

The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $49,000 and is struggling to recover towards the $52,000 resistance level. Kenny Chang of Nexon America says the addition of crypto payments is not related to the parent company buying Bitcoin. You can see the Dogecoin (DOGE) price and detailed market data here.