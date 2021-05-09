DOGE to the Moon: SpaceX to Send a Satellite Funded by Dogecoin to the Moon

DOGE: Elon Musk announced that he plans to take a satellite funded by Dogecoin to the Moon with SpaceX. The name of the satellite to go was announced as DOGE-1.

One of the leading companies in the field of civil space aviation is SpaceX. Elon Musk’s company also added Dogecoin, Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, among its payment methods. Now, one of the new satellites will be paid entirely with Dogecoin.

The name of the box satellite, which will be financed with Dogecoin, will be DOGE-1. The satellite, which will make the phrase “go to the moon”, which means the rise of crypto coins, will be sent to the Moon. It will be used in reviews.

Paid by a company called Geometric Energy Corporation, this box satellite will collect information in lunar orbit with the sensors on it. DOGE-1 will be loaded on the Falcon 9 rocket in the first quarter of 2022.

Dogecoin was originally launched as a “joke cryptocurrency” when it first came out, but it has seen a serious rise over time. With the increase in value in recent months, Dogecoin has become a more valuable joke money. In fact, the movements of this cryptocurrency caused trading practices such as Robinhood to collapse.

Elon Musk is one of the biggest supporters of this crypto money. In fact, Musk, who calls himself the Doge father, frequently exhibits remarkable moves regarding Dogecoin. Therefore, sending a satellite named DOGE-1 to the Moon is a move for his firm.