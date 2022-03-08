DOGE Millionaire Invested A Lot In This Altcoin! Here’s Why

Known as the “DOGE Millionaire” by the crypto community, Glauber Contessoto talked about why Singapore-based startup ECOMI (OMI) is “very optimistic” on VeVe, an NFT collectibles platform.

DOGE millionaire unveils new asset he’s bullish

On March 6, Contessoto posted a video on his YouTube channel where he talks about ECOMI, VeVe, and VeVe’s utility token OMI. “I invest heavily in the AndVe network and OMI. So now I want to talk to you about OMI and share some of the things I know about it and why I am so optimistic about OMI,” he said.

OMI is actually the coin behind VeVe… I invest heavily in ECOMI because I see what they create and what they do with VeVe. I think this is going to get bigger in the future… because I see NFTs going to be something big in the next few years. I see collections in that space become a big thing. I see people investing more in it and spending money on it. VeVe is a great platform. I personally invested around $50,000 in ECOMI…

What is VeVe?

VeVe is “an app-based marketplace for premium licensed digital collectibles.” Using VeVe, it is possible to “acquire, customize and display digital collectibles, as well as buy, sell or trade collections with other VeVe users”. VeVe “give the world a new way to join and interact with their favorite fandoms, with officially licensed digital models and artwork from some of the world’s biggest brands, including DC, Cartoon Network, General Motors, Givenchy, Warner Brothers. The ECOMI behind this platform says that the OMI token supports transactions on VeVe.

Additionally, Contessoto stated that OMI has “heard rumors that they may be partnering with Coinbase.” “So I am very optimistic about OMI. I am very optimistic about VeVe. I am very optimistic about NFTs and I feel like everything is on the decline right now…” he concluded his video.