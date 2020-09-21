Dog with rare genetic mutation wins the human heart

His distinctive branding has made this puppy almost an internet celebrity. To start the week off right, what better way than to see images and content of cute animals, be it a dog that looks like a Disney character or a penguin that watches episodes of Pingu.

Our protagonist of the week arrives, a new adorable animal to flatter.

It is about a golden retriever named Enzo Viola, who “stole” the hearts of social media users thanks to a very distinctive mark on his face, reports The Daily Star.

Enzo was born with a rare genetic mutation that left him with a black “spot” on the left side of his face.

The cute little dog has his own Instagram account @ mister.enzoviola and has accumulated more than 183,000 followers.

Enzo is part of the Castro family from Texas who share photos and videos of the playful three-year-old puppy.

Speaking of her dog, Clarissa Castro said: “Enzo has a genetic mutation, that’s why his black spot

Is special. The mutation does not affect any part of him, except his appearance, “he told the aforementioned media.

The 15-year-old went on to say that it wasn’t just the cute brand that made her and her family fall madly in love with Enzo.

“We got to meet Enzo and her siblings and instantly fell in love with Enzo not only because of her brand, but because she was the sweetest and most playful puppy.



