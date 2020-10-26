Dog thrown out of a car, found alive three days later

A puppy, thrown from a car while rolling down a mountain, was found alive three days later and was reunited with its owner, who was recovering from the accident.

Video, recorded with the car’s camera, showed the Jeep sliding down a treacherous mountain pass in Telluride, Colorado with Suzie Rhodes, 23, and her dog, Decker, 10 months old, inside the vehicle.

The car began to slide after Rhodes’s boyfriend stopped to help another motorist get through the last curve of the pass.

Rhodes suffered a serious spinal injury. At first, as they did not find the dog, they thought it had died and they had lost it forever. However, three days later, hikers heard the dog “bark and howl”.

The animal was rescued by the authorities.

Rhodes was recovering from spinal surgery when she was reunited with her beloved puppy. It was an emotional moment that was captured by the camera so that they can always remember it.

Now, the girl’s parents are caring for the animal while she recovers.

A GoFundMe has been created to help you with your medical bills.



