Doesn’t refuse to broadcast Xbox games on TV

The head of the Xbox division mentions possible devices to connect to television. Microsoft’s strategy goes beyond the platform.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be important pieces of hardware, but not the only way to access titles developed by Xbox Game Studios. The arrival of services such as Xbox Game Pass, whose Ultimate subscription includes the game in the cloud (Project xCloud), sees a new horizon of possibilities. Enjoying part of the catalog on a mobile phone via streaming is already a palpable possibility. But will it expand in the future? Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, has dropped the possibility that televisions also benefit from this technology. He has done so in an interview with Stratechery.

The manager specifically mentions the sticks to connect to the television. “I think we are going to see cheaper pieces of hardware as part of our ecosystem,” Spencer explains. Connecting these spikes could enable cloud play through xCloud. “You can even imagine that we have something included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription that allows you to stream xCloud games on your television and buy the controller.”

Touch controls in some games

At the moment, no plans have been announced in this regard. The first expansion occurred in September, when video games began to work on Android. The Xbox Game Studios developers are working on adapting some of their titles to touch controls, something designed for mobile games. Among the novelties that make use of this new type of control are Tell Me Why or Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

“We are building a future in which you and your friends can play the most immersive and interactive video games that have ever been created,” they commented in the Xbox Wire publication, which we picked up on MeriStation. Touch controls were first tested in Minecraft Dungeons, but have later carried over to nearly a dozen other video games.



