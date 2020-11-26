Doesn’t leave Stadia: 400 games are in development

The tech giant’s service has failed to get off the ground, but the company still has high hopes for the project.

Google Stadia is not a platform designed for the short term. This was explained by Jack Buser, the company’s games director, in an interview with MobileSyrup. The manager recalled that this project is new in the industry, an argument that serves to justify the poor reception that the chosen business model has received, which is based on the purchase of games instead of being a kind of Xbox Game Pass . However, Buser has also stressed that Google continues to bet on the video game division.

“Although you think that a year is a long time, we have done nothing more than start,” says the manager in the interview. “We are here for the long term. One aspect of being in the development business is that video games take a long time to build, but I know what’s going to happen to Stadia in three to four years. Thinking about the long-term vision and how exciting it is going to be is quite an adventure ”.

According to Jack Buser, the Google Stadia team has in its hands a roadmap with some 400 video games in development from 200 different studios. “When these products arrive in 2021 and beyond, you will hear more about us in the future. Will there be more developers and games on the platform? Absolutely ”, he concludes forcefully.

Offer with Cyberpunk 2077

Google Stadia offers an interesting promotion for all those who want to get hold of the game on the platform. In this way, those who reserve the title or buy it until December 17, will have the opportunity to receive the Stadia Premiere pack, which includes a controller and a Chromecast Ultra. According to the information provided, those who do so will receive an email when the game goes on sale. Of course, the promotion is while supplies last.

Google’s service is not the only one that works in the cloud. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has started adding this functionality, while PlayStation Now also offers this option. On the horizon is Amazon Luna, which so far has only been released in the North American market.



