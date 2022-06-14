Does Web 3.0 already exist? Understanding the timeline

Depending on the person answering the question, Web3 — the next iteration of the Internet as we know it — has already arrived. In fact, this is a fancy way to wrap the existing Internet infrastructure with a layer of cryptography. One of the main principles of Web3 is that it will be built on the basis of blockchain technology, providing decentralization and transparency. Decentralization — because data is not stored on one server belonging to one organization. Transparency — because when data is stored on multiple servers, it is almost impossible to change or alter their existence with opaque policies.

Another key element of the Web3 dream is a permission—free ecosystem for peer-to-peer interactions. For example, a transaction between two parties will not involve a third-party service provider or even a government acting as an intermediary in its own interests. Another fundamental aspect of Web3, which is said to usher in the Internet 3.0 era, is that the applications and services created on this iteration of the Internet will be open source. Now the question of whether Web3 exists or not is debatable. Generally speaking, Web 1.0 existed from 1990 to 2005, while Web2 is currently what the whole world is tied to. Web3 stakeholders anticipate that it will become ubiquitous within the next five years or the next decade, but not all experts share this vision.

According to Gartner, the Web3 landscape, despite its intrusion, will not surpass existing Web2-based applications in the corporate sphere in the next decade. In such a confusing scenario, the best way to assess when Web3 will appear — if at all — is to study how the underlying technologies work. If one were to study the Internet and the long-term trends it generates, the true impact is measured in terms of the users who can access and participate in it. Following this definition, Web3 is still a pipe dream. Take, for example, platforms like Google and Facebook, both of which have billions of users and are almost synonymous with the transformation of Web2. With the exception of cryptocurrencies, no Web3 usage scenario even remotely approaches such an impact. Even with cryptocurrency, setting up a wallet and making a cryptocurrency transaction is a tedious task.

Niche utility, big problems

Simplifying it for the masses and ensuring widespread acceptance of cryptocurrency payments, especially in the daily lives of consumers and sellers, is the biggest challenge. Given the massive cases of fraud and hacking that have engulfed the entire ecosystem, convincing an ordinary person to accept the cryptographic world of Web3 will not be an easy task. All the supposed benefits are turned upside down by a whole world of fraud and high-profile thefts in the verses of NFT. Even OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace, recently admitted that most of the NFTs hosted on its platform are either stolen or plagiarism. Despite the promises of a decentralized future for the Internet, the Web3 industry itself looks centralized from an investment point of view. So, how significant are the numbers really?

According to DataReportal, 10% of Internet users of working age (25-34 years) around the world are somehow connected with cryptocurrency. But, according to Statista, this age group accounts for only 33.8% of the world’s Internet-using population. This means that the total number of Internet users who have tried cryptocurrency is only about three percent. Right now, it’s hard to even explain what Web3 is to an ordinary Internet user without going through a tedious explanation about blockchain, De-Fi, unreliable exchanges and protocols among other fancy terms. Web1 took several decades to materialize. It took Web2 just one to become mainstream. But when it comes to Web3, it’s hard to predict because it’s at a very early stage of development. From the lack of attractive products to the high participation barrier for the average Internet user, Web3 has not reached tangible proportions for the masses and is unlikely to materialize significantly at least in the next half century.