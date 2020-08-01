Does V have alien friends? Your ease of making new friend

The BTS guys revealed if V could make friends from other planets, from an alien? Each of the BTS members are preparing the last details of their musical return on August 22, the Big Hit Entertainment idols will reveal the first single in English of their new album.

The activities of the rappers and singers do not stop, now they held an interesting talk in ‘BTS Online Talk Event’, an interview where they talked about many personal issues and their professional career.

The MC of the event was Furuya, an important and prominent driver. RM, Jimin J-Hope, Jin, Suga, Jungkook and Taehyung were broadcasting live from South Korea, dressed very stylish in black suits, with accessories such as hats and berets.

Taehyung is known for his way of being, the BTS member is very friendly and adapts very well to new situations, for example, in his first job on the small screen with the drama ‘Hwarang: The Beginning’, he met actor Park Seo Joon and now they are great friends.

The Online Talk Event host asked the Bangtan Boys about friendship: Who is the BTS member most likely to be friendly to aliens?

The BTS idols only laughed at V.’s funny response. Undoubtedly, Kim Taehyung’s talent and personality are unique and that’s why ARMY cares for him with unconditional love and affection.



