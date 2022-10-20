“Does this mean that you will have another child today?” — When Blake Lively’s daughter got confused about a crucial date in her parents’ life

Blake Lively did her fans a “Simple Favor” by making a film of the same name. The film is a perfect combination of fantastic mysticism and black comedy. Anna Kendrick and Henry Golding joined her in the film. Golding was a newcomer who made his debut with his first film, The Insanely Rich Asians, which made him a household name. Meanwhile, in the same month that “A Simple Favor” was released, Blake and Ryan celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary. By then they had two daughters, James, 4, and Inez, 2.

While Blake was celebrating her sixth anniversary with her husband, her eldest daughter asked what something meant that she confused with something fun. But what was that word?

Blake Lively explained to James what an anniversary is

On September 12, 2018, Blake gave an interview to ABC News in which she talked about her upcoming movie “A Simple Favor” and how she recently celebrated her anniversary. And she opened up about the anniversary. The now 35-year-old actress said she worked hard on her anniversary when the host asked her if she had done anything special for the occasion. The actress also said that her idea of an ideal vacation is an opportunity to do nothing but spend time with her family.

Moving on, she told a funny story about how James confused the meaning of the word, which turned out to be funny. The word that confused James was “anniversary.” When Blake told her daughter that she and her father were celebrating their anniversary, her curious daughter innocently asked the meaning of the word “anniversary”. “Does that mean you’re having another baby today?” asked James.

Blake exclaimed, “My God, no!” and explained to her that the anniversary meant it was her father’s wedding birthday. However, now the actress is expecting her fourth child.

On September 14, 2018, the actress’s film “A Simple Service” was released. The film tells about two friends Stephanie and Emily. When Emily inexplicably disappears one day, Stephanie investigates her friend’s biography, where she discovers several unexpected twists.

