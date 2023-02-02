TikTok users in the United States of America are again on high alert after bills were introduced in the Senate to ban the operation of the application in the country, as well as a bill to ban its use on government devices.

Over the past few years, various members of the US government have made it clear that they do not want TikTok to operate in the United States of America.

This is largely due to the fact that it belongs to the Chinese company ByteDance, which, according to members of the Senate, can share information with the Chinese government and spy on its users.

Here’s everything we know about the latest steps taken by the US government to crack down on the app, as well as any steps taken to ban TikTok altogether.

Senate Passes Bill Banning TikTok on government Devices

Following in the footsteps of New York and seven other states, the US Senate has passed a bill prohibiting the installation of TikTok on any device issued by US federal agencies.

The bill, first introduced more than a year ago, passed the vote and was adopted on December 14, 2022 and, presumably, will be submitted to the House of Representatives for a decision there.

If he gets into the house, he will be sent to President Biden for the adoption of the law. However, if it goes that far, it doesn’t mean TikTok will be banned from operating in the US.

A federal bill has been introduced to ban TikTok in the United States

On December 13, 2022, two U.S. senators introduced a bill completely banning the platform from operating in the United States due to its ties with Beijing.

Previously titled “The Law on Preventing the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Strict Censorship, Influence and Algorithmic Training of the Communist Party of China”, the law prohibits TikTok, as well as other social networks associated with China, Russia and a number of other countries. “Foreign countries of concern.

On January 25, 2023, Senator Josh Hawley renewed the campaign by introducing his own bill banning TikTok in the United States.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 US Senator Josh Hawley to introduce bill to ban TikTok nationwide. — Remarks (@Remarks) January 24, 2023

It is unknown when, if at all, the Senate will vote for this act. However, at the moment, fans of the short video platform have nothing to worry about.

Senator calls for TikTok to be removed from App Stores

On February 2, 2023, U.S. Senator Michael Bennett wrote a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook expressing concern about TikTok being in their respective app stores.

In the letter, Bennett calls on both CEOs to completely remove TikTok so that users cannot download the app at all.

They haven’t answered his question yet, but we’ll be sure to let you know when or if they do in the future.

Will TikTok be banned in the US?

At the time of writing, the United States government has not announced a ban on TikTok in the country, despite concerns about data sharing with the Chinese government.

However, whether this will change in the future is unknown. We will definitely update this article if something becomes known.