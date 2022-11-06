Does “The Lot of Salem” Correspond to Stephen King’s book? What One Star Says

Stephen King has been experiencing a renaissance lately. Some of the most high-profile upcoming horror films are based on the works of the writer. Thanks in part to the success of Andy Muschetti’s brilliant first part in his two-part IT adaptation in 2017, approximately three film or TV projects based on the horror author’s work have been released in the year since. The next Stephen King movie to be shown at your local multiplex is a theatrical version of The Fate of Salem. Of course, nothing upsets fans of the author’s books more than an incorrect adaptation, and one of the stars of the film, Lewis Pullman, appreciated how true the new film based on the famous vampire novel will be.

The actor of “The Best Shooter: Maverick”, who is supposed to play the main character of the film, writer Ben Mears, said that the director of “The Fate of Salem” Gary Doberman is a big fan of Stephen King and is interested in paying tribute to the original book, while preserving the plot of the film. taking into account the execution time. Of course, I had to make several compromises, as the star explained ComicBook.com . In his own words:

Gary Doberman, the director, is really keen to do justice to the book. But also, the previous adaptation consisted of two parts, because it’s such a hefty book, and it has so many different moving parts and so many characters. So there are some moments where Gary had to click and find what was really at the heart of the movie to keep, but for the most part he’s really true to the book and kept a lot of the original dialogue there. He’s Stephen King’s hound dog, so he doesn’t want to dirty Stephen.

Created for television, Tobe Hooper’s 1979 “Salem’s Lot” turned a nearly 400-page novel into a three-hour TV show that aired over two nights. Although the original production had to combine or shorten the characters, it is still considered one of King’s best adaptations and one of the scariest horror films of all time. Most readers will understand the need for the new film to change something, the main thing is that the core of the story remains intact.

In the same interview, Lewis Pullman spoke about his fear of projects such as remakes (for example, “Lot”) and restarts (for example, “Best Shooter: Maverick”). And almost everyone can probably understand his reasoning on this. The star continued:

It’s scary to do these remakes, man. It’s similar to how it is and [Top Gun: Maverick], there’s such pressure that it’s hard to come up with a mix to succeed.

Apart from the fact that we quickly learned about the adaptation of “The Fate of Salem”, there was quite a bit of news and information related to the newest iteration of the story. At the same time, it’s nice to hear from a source so close to the project that the filmmakers intended to make a film faithful to the original book, and that they hope to do Stephen King right. This should make every regular reader of King very happy. Personally, I would like to see a more accurate book interpretation of the main villain of the novel, Kurt Barlow. Although he is almost not present in the novel, the villain is described as a handsome type of Dracula, but director Tobe Hooper chose a Nosferatu-style version in the 1979 film.

The classic novel tells the story of writer Ben Mears, who returns to his childhood home “Jerusalem’s Lot” in search of inspiration for his latest work. Ben soon discovers that his hometown is being hunted by a sinister vampire, which prompted him to form a group of people to fight the evil threat that has engulfed his city. Starring: Lewis Pullman, Mackenzie Lee, Alfrey Woodard, John Benjamin Hickey, Bill Camp, Jordan Preston Carter, Pilu Asbeck and William Sadler. The actors and crew certainly have a big task ahead of them, and we can only hope that they will be able to do something that will appeal to fans and film lovers in general.

After several delays, it is hoped that the Salem batch will be released as part of the release schedule for new films in 2023. Meanwhile, Stephen King fans may be interested in this list to create the perfect King collection.